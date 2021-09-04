Watch Dogs Legion has become free to play. In addition to the campaign that will be valid at the weekend, a big discount was made for the popular game.

Good news for those who want to play the latest game of Ubisoft’s popular series Watch Dogs. Watch Dogs Legion is free to play via Ubisoft Connect. In addition to this campaign covering the weekend, there was a big discount for the game. However, the discount will also be valid for a short time.

French game developer Ubisoft has made Watch Dogs Legion free-to-play over the weekend. In this way, players will be able to download Watch Dogs Legion from Ubisoft Connect and play without paying during the weekend.

After the opportunities brought by Ubisoft for Watch Dogs, it is useful to remember the system requirements of the game. Below you can see the system requirements for the game’s FHD resolution. On the other hand, you can use this link to play the game for free.

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements

1080p / Low Settings