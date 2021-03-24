Watch Dogs Legion is free between 25 and 29 March

Ubisoft announced, on Tuesday (23), that Watch Dogs Legion will be free from this Thursday (25). PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC players (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store) will be able to enjoy the game in multiplayer and single player mode until next Monday (29).

The developer explained that early downloads can be made starting tomorrow (24). During this trial period, all characters from the game’s futuristic London will be available to be recruited and controlled.

In addition, several open world activities will be open, including playing darts in pubs and participating in free fights. It will also be possible to explore half of the eight areas of the full game, such as the city of London and the Islington and Hackney regions.

Discounts

After the free trial period, the title will have discounts on all platforms. The progress made in the free version can be used in the full Watch Dogs Legion. See below the promotions that started this Tuesday.

Xbox: from March 23 to April 1, the game will have 67% discount on the Standard edition and 60% on the Ultimate edition. From April 2 to 5, discounts on the same versions of the game will be 50%;

PlayStation: from March 24th to 31st, the game will have 67% discount on the Standard edition, 60% on the Ultimate edition and 25% on the Season Pass;

Windows PC via Ubisoft Store: from March 18 to April 9, the game will have a 50% discount on Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions and 25% on the Season Pass;

Windows PC via Epic Games Store: From March 25 to March 29, the game will have 50% discount on Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions and 25% on Season Pass.

So, will you take the time to try Watch Dogs Legion for free? Tell us in the comments section below!