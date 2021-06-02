Watch Dogs: Legion Gets Zombie Mode

Watch Dogs Legion received a new update this Tuesday (1) and with it, an extra mode in which players can face zombies on the streets of London.

The option in question was named Legion of the Dead, and allows up to four people to follow through a series of defined objectives, the most important of which is reaching the extraction point before being devoured by the brain eaters. To help on this journey, various points in the city can offer resources in order to combat the threats.

Check out a little bit of how this mode works in 21 minutes of gameplay in the following video (courtesy of the IGN website):

