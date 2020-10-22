Watch Dogs: Legion gets trailer focused cooperative mode

There is very little left for the release of Watch Dogs: Legion, and to help promote the game Ubisoft released a new trailer, this time focused on the cooperative modality that we will have the opportunity to check out.

The recording you see below brings a “university class” style, and highlights some of the main elements of this modality while showing a little gameplay – all of this in a video of just over five minutes, which we can consider a more elaborate production job than seen in other trailers.

It is worth remembering that, although the trailer shows only three people playing the cooperative, it offers support for up to four players to complete missions, explore the city of London and perform some other activities.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be released on October 29 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with editions for Xbox Series X / S on November 10 and PlayStation 5 on November 12.



