Watch Dogs Legion: Get a Free Rewards Pack

From December 14 to 18, the French company will give away games and rewards to all players. The week of gifts continues.

Ubisoft’s Holidays has already offered rewards for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Starlink: Battle for Atlas as a free game. However, the French continue with their promotion and have just revealed the following free content: it is a reward package for Watch Dogs Legion, the most recent title in the series, which went on sale last October for consoles current and new generation, as well as on PC and Google Stadia.

The reward is a Ubisoft Power Suit and Skin “to play in style.” Since the French company launched Ubisoft Connect, all these content packages have been transferred to all versions of the game, which also have cross-progression. To download it, just have a free account (if you don’t have one, you can always register for free) and access the link that you can find below these lines. It should be noted that we are facing a promotion for a limited time, so if you want to get the content pack it is best not to take too long.

A dystopian London

Ubisoft Toronto has been the study in charge of developing Watch Dogs Legion, a video game that takes us to a dystopian and not so distant future in which society is controlled entirely by large corporations. It is in this context that the plot of the game takes place, which does not have a single protagonist. In this version of London, the player can control any NPC in the city, although they must be careful if they activate permanent death. If he dies, the character in question will pass away.

In addition to Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft has released two other great games in recent weeks. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new chapter in the popular saga, is joined by Immortals Fenyx Rising, a title that mixes Zelda mechanics with those of Assassin’s Creed to offer an adventure full of puzzles and action.



