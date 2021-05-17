Watch Dogs: Legion Finally Receives Expected Support

Watch Dogs: Legion is going to a number of improvements to achieve a new generation performance increase. Ubisoft announced that the anarchic adventure is part of the upcoming 4.5 Watch Dogs: Legion game update as part of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X will support 60 square (FPS) speeds per second.

Watch Dogs: Legion is introduced as a new generation launch game with beam monitoring and 4K solubility as a launch game, Sony and Microsoft could not be up to the new generation consoles 30 fps and above.

The developer company of the game is Ubisoft, indicating that this is one of the biggest requests of the new generation console players. Ubisoft also continues to publish new generation updates for other popular games such as Rainbow Six Siege targeting 120 fps in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and dynamic 4K resolution.

Watch Dogs: Legion 4.5 update is introduced in the beginning of this month in the 4.0 game update and addresses a series of errors related to the Hero Mina Sidhu with DLC character.

In addition, Ubisoft adds a new tactical operation called Project OMNI. The developer did not publish an exit date for the new update. He also stated that the patch notes will be explained at a time near the launch.