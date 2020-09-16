Watch Dogs Legion confirms its PC requirements

The Ubisoft video game will launch worldwide in late October; will be released for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. All the details.

Ubisoft has released new Watch Dogs Legion technical details and confirmed the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version, which includes ray-traced and non-ray traced variants; in addition to the possibility of playing in 4K resolution.

The Canadian study Ubisoft Toronto, which signs an extensive note where it expands on the novelties of the Disrupt graphics engine, makes it clear that its objective in the PC version was not to publish a port based on the console version, but “to offer a great experience “So that players can” make changes and customizations based on their own preferences. ”

Because Watch Dogs Legion aims to become a title at the forefront of technology, that nothing is left in the pipeline. That is why it will not have an FPS limit on the computer and it will be compatible with real-time tracing, shaders depending on the activities, improvements in reflections, RAM memory management, DirectX 12 and compatibility with DLSS 2.0.

Watch Dogs Legion launches worldwide on October 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In Xbox Series X / S we will have to wait until November 10, the release date of the console; On PlayStation 5 it will be published on the same day as the launch of the machine, currently unknown. Upgrading from current to new generation will be free.

1080p resolution – low setting

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Free space: 45 GB

1080p resolution – high setting

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual channel)

Free space: 45 GB

1440p resolution – high setting

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S / AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual channel)

Free space: 45 GB

4K resolution – ultra settings

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16GB (dual channel)

Free space: 45 GB (+20 GB for HD Texture Pack)

Ray tracing on, 1080p resolution (high setting)

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual channel)

Free space: 45 GB

Ray tracing enabled, 4K resolution (ultra settings)

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16GB (dual channel)

Free space: 45 GB (+20 GB for HD Texture Pack)



