Watch Dogs: Legion Concludes Its Post-Launch Plan And Will Not Be Updated Anymore

Watch Dogs: Legion: Ubisoft publishes a statement confirming that patch 5.6 will be the last after more than a year on the market. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will live its second year on the market with a new story expansion, a product that will allow us to live a mythological adventure in the skin of Odin himself. The same will not happen with Watch Dogs: Legion, a title that has already given up its post-launch plans. This has been confirmed by Ubisoft itself in a statement published on the official website, where they have announced that the video game will not be updated anymore.

“AT 5.6 was the last update for Watch Dogs: Legion,” they note. “However, in the online mode you will find reward circuits that will allow you to earn new and recurring rewards. The current Season 4 Rogues circuit, which includes 80 ranks, will be active until January 22, 2022. After that, Season 5 Stripes will begin.”

Another chance to get rewards

Seasons 3-5 will then “loop on” and return to the title, allowing players to reap the rewards they may have missed earlier. Ubisoft recalls that among these loot is the modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket or Jackson’s mask and clothing set.

“The game has grown by leaps and bounds and includes a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near-future city to an action-packed online mode. We couldn’t be more proud of the game we’ve created, and we thank you for joining us this year on this journey to London. We can’t wait to see more of your adventures in Legion!” they thank.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. Similar to other intergenerational Ubisoft products, those who purchased the game in the previous generation have the opportunity to upgrade to the version of the new consoles without any additional cost.