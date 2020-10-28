Watch Dogs: Legion, analysis. The revolution of the masses

Watch Dogs: Legion keeps its great promises. We look at Ubisoft’s new work in the open world genre. Time to reclaim London.

Ubisoft has demonstrated in the present generation its dedication to pushing the limits of the open world. From Assasin’s Creed: Odyssey, the best installment of the series so far, to Far Cry 5, which continued to engulf us in that hostile environment of brand-name madness. The French company cannot be blamed for the commitment to the creation of new brands, of fresh identities in every sense. In that window is Watch Dogs, with whom we have traveled practically from end to end of the United States. It is the typical open world with which to let yourself go, because you know that the time invested in it translates into fun, the always sought (and desired) goal of any entertainment product.

As explained by Clint Hocking, creative director of the project, this house, with Watch Dogs: Legion, have taken a step forward in innovation. It is real. The last two preview sessions indicated that his big promises had been kept. “The city is the people,” Hocking said. Ubisoft Toronto has captured the spirit of London. We found a diverse city, attractive to explore. It is a meeting point where a multitude of cultures, stories, faces converge… in short, lives. After 40 hours in front of him, we find that the purpose of this third installment has not been to evolve the formula, but to expand it.

Interact, recruit, fight

Let’s open the melon as soon as possible. Yes, the Play as Anyone mechanic has delivered on its great promises. It is real. You can recruit anyone you come across on the street. Whether it’s a hotel receptionist, a portal sweeper, or a district attorney. Everyone, absolutely everyone in Watch Dogs: Legion London is a potential Dedsec agent. It is up to you to choose who, how and when through the algorithm of the game itself.

Your smartphone remains as the key that opens the possibilities of interaction with the world. Its presence is even more important than in previous installments, although at the same time its physical appearance is eliminated, that is, there will be no applications, or ingame multimedia manager. Simply by hitting LB / L1 you will use the actions available at each hacking point. And if what you want is to obtain information, simply point with the right stick and keep pressed the upper left button of the controller.

Until now, the ctOS analyzer was a mere aesthetic question that gave credibility to the NPCs in our environment. Officials, players, taxi drivers … We even once had the opportunity to loot their accounts, but that’s how long. Here it is the opposite. We need to nourish ourselves with that information, we need to find that piece that fits our staff and offers the leap in quality that we want



