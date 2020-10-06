Watch Dogs Legion: all about its online multiplayer mode

We tell you all about Watch Dogs Legion online multiplayer and its post-launch content after attending an exclusive Ubisoft event.

There is very little left to enjoy Watch Dogs Legion and everything that this new installment in the Ubisoft hacker saga has to offer. Specifically, it will land on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 29, while the Xbox Series X / S turn will arrive on November 10 and the PS5 and Stadia version later. In order to face this final stretch without harboring any doubt about the title, we have attended an exclusive online event to interview Lathieeshe Thillainathan, live producer of Watch Dogs Legion. Below we detail everything he has told us about the online multiplayer mode of the title and all those content that will arrive after the launch.

Watch Dogs Legion: this will be its independent online multiplayer mode

The online mode of Watch Dogs Legion will work differently from the previous two installments of the one that is about to become a trilogy. It has its own distinctive features, as it is a completely independent online experience (something like what happens in the case of GTA V with respect to its Online). Of course, it maintains the functionality of the campaign known as Play As Anyone to allow us to form our own DedSec team online and fight together against oppression.

“Players will have the freedom to explore the London of the near future of Watch Dogs Legion alone or with their friends, recruit anyone and form the best cooperative teams, work together to complete new missions or have fun with new game modes,” they detail. from Ubisoft. To delve into this matter, we asked Thillainathan how these missions will work and if they will be totally separated from the main plot or linked to it in some way:



