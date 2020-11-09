Watch Dogs: Complete Edition is listed for PS5

The ESRB age rating body lists Watch Dogs: Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. It is unknown if it will arrive with technical improvement.

Watch Dogs: Complete Edition is on its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. This is what the ESRB age rating body says, which classifies the complete edition of the first installment of the saga for next-generation consoles, in addition to Stadia.

Although there are no indications of when it could debut on the next platforms, we also do not know if it will come from the hand of graphical improvements. In the case of Xbox One, PS4 and PC, the complete edition arrived in 2015 as the definitive package of the adventures of Aiden Pearce.

In addition to the base game, the edition includes the Season Pass along with the following items: Conspiracy! (augmented reality missions), Watch_Dogs Bad Blood (expansion starring T-Bone) and the Guaranteed Access Pack.

Aiden Pearce arrives in London

The Chicago vigilante will star in his own bonus content in Watch Dogs: Legion, the latest work from Ubisoft Toronto. This new chapter in his story will put Pearce in the middle of the London revolution. Its aged appearance clashes with that seen in 2014; little data is known at this time, except that it will be a standalone DLC and will be part of the season pass.

When Aiden Pearce debuts in Legion, the exclusive upgrades to the title for the next generation will be on the market. We know right now what the Xbox Series X version looks like. Once the console lands on November 10, game users will see a substantial improvement in its graphic quality compared to Xbox One and PS4. The study promises 4K resolution at 30 frames per second and the use of ray tracing technology. The SSD drive that incorporates the improvements will reduce load times “significantly”. Everything is ready.

In this house, Watch Dogs Legion got a rating of 8.3 out of 10. You can read the full review here.



