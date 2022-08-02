Watch Dogs 2: How to make money fast

The first Watch Dogs caused a lot of hype before release, only for Ubisoft to cut the graphics and provide an experience that was mediocre at best. However, Ubisoft decided to learn from its mistakes and changed the tone of the Watch Dogs 2 story to make it even more consistent with the setting.

The result was a great game that fans could easily have a great time with. With the release of Watch Dogs 2 on Xbox Game Pass, it became clear that fans will have a great time racing through the streets of San Francisco and hacking everything in their path. Players who want to buy everything they can in the game should check how best to earn all this money.

7. Hack everyone’s bank account

The easiest and most direct way to make money is to hack into every pedestrian’s bank account. Some people will definitely have more money than others, which is hinted at in their profiles.

Players have to be very patient while committing these thefts, as it can take quite a long time to accumulate enough money to buy most of the items in the game. If players get tired of hacking people’s accounts over and over again, then there are other ways to make a lot of money.

6 Visit the pawnshop often

Papa B’s pawnshop is a place where players can sell any unnecessary item, usually for a decent amount of money. If players have a lot of spare items and useless valuables in their inventory, then they should definitely visit a pawnshop as early as possible.

RELATED: The Best Weapons in the Watch Dogs Franchise, rating

Players can also rob this pawnshop to get some money, although this can lead to many difficult consequences in the future. It is better to maintain a good reputation and use these stores to make quick money on the side.

5 Complete the Driver SF missions

The Driver SF missions are a rather unique part of Watch Dogs 2, which, in fact, turns Marcus into a glorified Uber driver. Players must deliver their passengers to certain locations within a certain period of time to get the highest possible rating.

Ideally, players should choose a fast car that handles well to save time. A full 5-star rating brings the player the greatest profit, so he should try to move within a certain speed limit, while avoiding unpleasant accidents.

4 Hacking armored trucks

Patch 1.13 for Watch Dogs 2 added a new random event that spawned a loaded armored truck in the world that players could rob. Participating in this impromptu robbery can be useful if the players manage to commit this theft with honor.

RELATED: The Reasons why Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs Take Place in the Same Universe

Players need to destroy the armored truck escort, rob the truck and escape from the police to get this payout. Failure at any of these steps will basically result in wasted effort on the part of the player.

3 Search for bags of money

In many places in Watch Dogs 2, there are random bags of money that are just lying around. Players who scour every corner of this huge map will find a ton of these money bags, which will lead to a significant payout.

These money bags are also present in the various hideouts of the gangs present in the game. The combination of combing the map and stripping these gang shelters will lead to players accumulating a decent amount of money in a short time.

2 Take part in races

In the world of San Francisco, there are many activities that players can do in Watch Dogs 2. These include various races in which Marcus can participate to get a decent amount of money.

RELATED TO: Watch Dogs 2: The Best cars and where to find them

Players need to complete these races as soon as possible to get the maximum payout. These races include a variety of vehicles that players need to get used to, such as cars, motorcycles and boats, to name just a few.

1 Use a trick in the “Eye for an Eye” mission

If players don’t want to make money by legitimate means, then there is an exploit that they can use to make as much money as possible in a relatively short period of time. After all, legitimate ways to make money in the game can make players wait a long time before they can buy any meaningful upgrades.

In the Tit-for-Tat mission, players will be tasked with hacking into the bank account of a man named Pablo Cortez to get a total of $18,000. This is where the exploit begins — players need to quickly reboot the checkpoint after performing this hack. This will result in the man still having money in his account, while Marcus’ balance will show the $18,000 he stole earlier. Repeat this tactic as often as possible to get a lot of money and buy all the high-quality equipment and equipment in the game.