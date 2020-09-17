Watch Dogs 2 and Football Manager 2020

The title rotation also includes an additional video game and confirms that Roller Coaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition will be the next game.

Everyone expected Stick it to the Man! as this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store, but the store has not been content to just offer this title, but has also added two more to the product catalog that you can add to your personal library at no charge. A few weeks after the arrival of Watch Dogs Legion, platform players will have the opportunity to enjoy Watch Dogs 2. Furthermore, Football Manager 2020 completes this week’s trio of aces. The next? Nothing more and nothing less than Roller Coaster Tycoon 3, starting September 24 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Watch Dogs 2 successfully renewed the Ubisoft saga, which was born with a first installment that did not fully come to fruition. Its more humorous and colorful tone, coupled with a more polished gameplay, managed to penetrate among the players and the press. The French company already gave it away during the first Ubisoft Forward, but for those who still do not have it in the library, it is the perfect time to revisit their world.

If managing money and running football clubs is your thing, you might be interested in being president in at least one video game. Football Manager 2020 allows you to control the team both in terms of finances and in managing the squad itself. In Stick it to the Man !, players will instead step into the shoes of a strange character with an arm that extends. The video game is from the creators of FE, one of the indies of EA Originals.



