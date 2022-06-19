Watch: Dick Vitale has a Special College World Series Shout-out – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Link Jarrett inspired Notre Dame to play baseball in pursuit of a national title.

The Fighting Irish stunned the world by knocking out the best volunteers from Tennessee in super regional competitions. After losing the series to three wins, they started their run in Omaha, Nebraska, with a 7-3 victory over number 9 in Texas on Friday.

On Saturday morning, ESPN college basketball guru Dick Vitale praised Jarrett for leading Notre Dame into the winner’s bracket.

“Link Jarrett from @NDBaseball is doing an excellent coaching job in student sports,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Amazing because they needed to beat #1 @Vol_Baseball 2 out of 3 to get into the College World Series. In the 1st game we beat @TexasBaseball.”

Notre Dame has not previously made the final eight of the College World Series in 20 years. Jarrett has two wins left to take his team to the CWS finals.

On Sunday night, Notre Dame will host a team from Oklahoma that defeated Texas A&M with a score of 13:8. The winner can take a place in the championship series on Wednesday afternoon, and the loser will try to avoid relegation on Tuesday.