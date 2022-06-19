Watch: Derek Jeter’s Father’s Day Photo Goes Viral

It’s a holiday filled with Sunday in the sports world, and former Yankee great Derek Jeter decided to share his Father’s Day gift with his 360,000-plus Twitter followers.

Twitter: “The best gift of the day, and it’s true” with his photo in a hoodie with the inscription “You don’t scare me. I have three daughters.”

“Happy Father’s Day!”

Fans reacted to the Captain’s corresponding tweet.

“The same thing,” commented former NBA player Rex Chapman.

“3 daughters. One for every -54 defensive runs saved in his career,” one user replied.

“I love him,” another fan said of Derek Jeter.

“I need this hoodie!” another fan replied.

“I love that Jeter on social media is just a great (bi-racial angel) dad.”

“I always knew that DJ and I had something in common,” another noted. “(Same shirt).”

“When your favorite player showed you how to play the game properly, and now shows you how to be a father,” a Yankees fan wrote.

“I don’t have any daughters, but this shirt is amazing,” one of the dads said.

Expect sales of these hoodies to skyrocket.