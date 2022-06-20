Watch: Danica Patrick reacts to F1 coverage on Sunday – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is now involved in race broadcasts, and last weekend she called the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Patrick was in the booth in Montreal when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen held off Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton to win the race. She received a lot of positive feedback on social networks for her analysis.

It looks like Patrick had fun, judging by her reaction on Instagram to participating in the race.

“I have to say… the @skysportsf1 team is great and I had such fun!” Patrick wrote. “Austin and Mexico are the other two @f1 races I’m participating in… and October is still too far away!”

While Patrick may not be calling Formula 1 until the fall, racing fans won’t have to wait that long to hear from her again.

It also remains a part of NASCAR and IndyCar broadcasting.