Watch: Crows pay tribute to two deceased former Players before tonight’s game

The Baltimore Ravens will play their first home game today against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium, but this event was marked by a rather gloomy atmosphere before the game.

Before the game, the Ravens honored the memory of two former players who died in the 2022 offseason: Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson.

The Ravens showed a selection of videos dedicated to the life of Siragusa, who helped lead the team to their first Super Bowl victory in 2000. They also paid tribute to Ferguson, who spent all three seasons in the NFL with the team.

Ferguson died in June at the age of 25. Siragusa died the next day at the age of 55.

Tony Siragus was not drafted from Pittsburgh in 1990 and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He played seven seasons in Indy before signing with the Ravens in 1997.

During his time in Baltimore, he earned a reputation for needing multiple blockers, which gave other members of the defense the opportunity to play big.

Jaylon Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a distinguished career at Louisiana Tech. He had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.

Now these two will forever remain in the memory of fans who were supposed to attend the second week of the 2022 NFL season.

The game is played on CBS.