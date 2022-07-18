Watch: Crazy Brawl at an indoor soccer match this weekend – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Indoor soccer games don’t usually attract big headlines. But when a fight like the one at the Texas game gets to the telegraph, it will attract a lot of attention.

After Saturday’s game between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime, an unpleasant fight broke out in an indoor field. The players were fighting with each other, but you could also see them going to the stands and fighting with the fans.

As you can see in the video below, a fight begins between the players. But at some point the fans start throwing garbage at the players.

One fan even starts waving a metal chair in front of them. This prompted the player to rush to the stands to confront the swinger chair.

When a fan and a player start fighting, it takes more than six people to separate them.

At the time of writing, there were no reports of arrests or injuries.

At a press conference on Sunday, Warbirds president Leif Curtis made a remark to the players who took part in the fight and apologized to the fans for what he saw.

“What happened at the end of the game (Saturday night) was embarrassing,” Curtis said via Midland Reporter-Telegram. “Regardless of what was said in the hall, we want to apologize to the residents of Odessa for what they saw last night, as well as to the residents of the Permian basin. This incident is not indicative of how our organization works. We are confident that after all relevant investigations are completed, the details will become more known.”

In the game, the West Texas Warbirds beat Dallas Prime 50-6 en route to winning the conference title.

This victory is now overshadowed by the events that happened after.