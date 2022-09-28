Watch: CRAVITY perform Stray Kids cover on “MANIAC” + premiere of new song “PARTY ROCK” on “Weekly Idol”

CRAVITY demonstrated its versatility in the latest issue of “Weekly Idol”!

The band appeared as guests on the September 28 episode of MBC’s variety show every 1, where they performed their new title track “PARTY ROCK” on television for the first time.

In addition to the premiere of their new song, CRAVITY also performed a special dance cover of Stray Kids’ latest hit “MANIAC“.

Explaining that they chose the cover of “MANIAC” because it allowed them to showcase a different side of themselves than “PARTY ROCK”, Minhee remarked: “This time we have prepared the Stray Kids song “MANIAC”. It’s a very powerful song. and it’s very different from our new comeback track, which is why we chose it.”

Check out CRAVITY’s cover of “MANIAC” and their premiere of “PARTY ROCK” below!