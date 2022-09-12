Watch: Cowboys Legend Reacts to Colin Kaepernick’s Proposal

We’ve had the first serious quarterback injuries in the 2022 college football season, which means it’s time for people to start offering free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick a job mention again.

But for the Dallas Cowboys legend, who faces the prospect of spending half the season without Dak Prescott, Kaepernick is not suitable.

In Monday’s issue of “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith suggested the Cowboys try Kaepernick. However, First Take co-host Michael Irwin didn’t hear any of this.

“Let’s focus on these things with Colin Kaepernick. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played football in five years,” Irwin said. “Come on, man. Let’s stop thinking that we can resurrect Colin Kaepernick, and he will come and resurrect the football team.”

Irwin has repeatedly stated that he would prefer Cooper Rush to be the starter rather than Kaepernick. He noted that Rush led the Cowboys to victory over the Vikings when Dak Prescott was injured in one game last year.

“I’ll take a chance with Cooper Rush. I’ll take a chance with Cooper Rush. I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I want to say.”

Colin Kaepernick finally got a chance to play in the NFL without the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. But this did not affect the contract with the team in any way.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, and at 34 without playing time for six years, he has little to offer.

Whatever you think of Colin Kaepernick, it’s hard to imagine him being the answer to the quarterback role for any team, no matter how terrible their pass situation is.