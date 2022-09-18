Watch: Cowboys cheerleader ready for second week

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to get rid of a week one loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team’s cheerleaders also look ready.

Claire Woolford, a member of the veteran team, posted a message to Cincinnati Bengals on her Instagram a few hours before the start of the match.

“Smile almost as brightly as these stars on Game Day,” she wrote.

Woolford’s weekly posts and posts in IG have become a tradition at the moment.

The Bengals, Dallas’ opponent today, also lose in the first week. In overtime, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-20.

The contest starts at 16:25. ET. It will be broadcast by CBS.