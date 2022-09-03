Watch: College football player hit a fan who stormed the field

On Friday night, the Virginia Tech Hokies hoped to start the Brent Pry era with a win.

The Old Dominion had other ideas. For the second time in the last four years, Old Dominion defeated the Hokies.

Holding a 17-13 lead, Virginia Tech couldn’t stop the Monarchs from a last-ditch rushing touchdown en route to a 20-17 Old Dominion victory. After the game, the fans stormed the field to show their delight.

It was an unfortunate moment for one fan. A Virginia Tech player made the forearms of a fan racing across the field tremble.

I hope everything is OK with the fan.