Watch: Clemson Player Announces Retirement from Football

The Clemson safety has officially retired from playing football.

Landen Zanders, who has been working in the program for the last three years, announced that he was retiring from the sport due to too many injuries.

“After three shoulder injuries during the year, including playing in the 2020 season with a torn upper lip and missing most of last season due to injury in the first season, I made the incredibly difficult decision to give up playing the game I love,” Zanders wrote.

Zanders only played against Georgia on September 4 last year before he had to miss the rest of the season.

His best season came in 2020, when he finished with 25 tackles (22 solo), one sack, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.

Before transferring to Clemson, Zanders was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019. He was the 36th player in his home state (North Carolina) and the 781st rookie overall, regardless of position, according to the 247sports composite ranking.