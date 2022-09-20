Watch: Chris Collinsworth Reacts to Bengals’ Poor Start

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals have a tough start.

They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys to open the 2022 season and looked out of place on both sides of the ball.

This worried former Bengals tight end Chris Collinsworth a bit. On Tuesday afternoon, he spoke with Kay Adams about the Bengals’ problems and said Joe Barrow could no longer make his linemen look bad.

“I think Joe Burrow should be patient for a little bit and say, ‘I’m not going to make my guys look bad anymore,'” Collinsworth said. “I’ll get this ball out of here, you know, Tom Brady gets less than 25 sacks every year for the reason that he knows how to get rid of football. At this level of football and the importance of who Joe Burrow is. , he’s a franchise. He’s everything for the Cincinnati Bengals. I think he should take on a little responsibility-to pull this jerk out of there from time to time.”

Burrow has been sacked 13 times in two games, the best record in the NFL.

He’s close to getting sacked 111 times, which is too much for a quarterback.

He needs to try to make a more informed decision if the Bengals are going to make a difference.