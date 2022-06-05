Watch: Chase Briscoe’s Wife’s video Goes viral on Saturday – The Spun: What’s trending in the world of sports today

Enjoy the Illinois 300 today from the famous World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. Chase Briscoe will be driving Stewart-Haas Racing, but his wife Marissa went viral because she was lagging behind some wheels on Saturday.

Briscoe posted a short video of the track in Madison yesterday. But, turning to the left, the fans saw his wife running with her son’s stroller along a 1.25-mile track.

“I’m trying to teach Brooks to break down the fence early,” Briscoe said, referring to his son. The post has gained more than 1,600 likes since yesterday.

Fans in the comments are having fun under a unique video. Some wonder if Marissa Brooks will drive all over the track. Others imagine how a NASCAR announcer would comment on this:

Chase Briscoe has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series for the second year and is rapidly rising in the rankings. He recorded his first Cup series win at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 back in March.

Briscoe currently ranks 13th in the Drivers’ championship with 349 points. This season he has three top—five finishes and one win – already more than in the whole of last season.

The 27-year-old NASCAR driver will have pole position at the start of today’s race.

Marissa and Brooks will probably be there to support him, too.