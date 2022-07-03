Watch: charming Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki, the video goes viral – The Spun: what’s trending in the world of sports today

Luka Doncic and future Hall of Fame member Dirk Nowitzki have one of the strongest relationships in basketball.

Although Luca and Dirk played together for only one season before Nowitzki retired, the German-born legend became a mentor to his fellow European, and they remain close to this day.

After traveling to Sweden to watch Luka take part in the FIBA World Cup qualifier for Slovenia, Doncic surprised Nowicki and his family in the tunnel before the game, where he joked and hugged the Mavs legend.

The NBA’s Twitter feed reacted to the exchange on Sunday.

“LMAO Dirk looks like a proud uncle,” one user laughed.

“The way Dirk rubbed his stomach,” another exclaimed.

“Today Slovenia vs. Sweden in the FIBAWC qualifying match in Stockholm, attended by a basketball—loving family from Dallas…” – longtime NBA writer Mark Stein.

“How can people hate Luka?” a Cavs fan asked.

“I can’t get enough of the top—level father and son duet,” the Dallas Morning News wrote.

Dirk: “We don’t want to detain you” forever humble. The cutest superstar in the world. We love TheTallBallerFromTheG!”

Just imagine if the careers of this couple had developed…