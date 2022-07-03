Watch Captain America meets Miss Marvel performed by Anthony Mackie in MCU Video

A new clip from the epic Disney Cruise Line show “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” showed for the first time the meeting of Captain America Anthony Mackie and Miss Marvel Iman Vellani. Maki first appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe as Sam Wilson, whose alter ego was the Falcon. However, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wilson assumes the mantle of Steve Rogers and becomes the next Captain America. Viewers have not yet seen Maki in the role of Captain America outside of the mini-series.

Meanwhile, Vellani made her debut as Kamala Khan (aka Miss Marvel) in the Disney+ series “Miss Marvel”, which premiered on June 8, 2022. In addition to appearing in “Miss Marvel,” Vellani is also going to reprise her role in “Miss Marvel.” The upcoming movie “Miracles” with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambo (Teyona Parris). The Disney cruise ship “Desire” has brought together several Marvel heroes in its new attraction “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”. Earlier in the Captain America series, Maki and Larson’s Captain Marvel interacted with each other. Now he has captured the interaction of two heroes who have yet to officially meet in the MCU.

In a new video posted by @MsMarvelUK, Captain America Maki and Miss Marvel Vellani meet each other for the first time. You can see how Captain America completes the mission and returns to base. However, before leaving, he praises Miss Marvel and entrusts her with cleaning, to which she has a typical teenage response.

The video from Wish gives viewers a new look at Maki as Captain America, as well as Han in her full Miss Marvel costume. So far in the Miss Marvel series, Khan has used an improvised costume, not the one in the Wish clip. In general, the Wish show features an interesting team consisting of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Captain America, Captain Marvel and Miss Marvel. Of course, the interactive story takes place in an alternate timeline where Thanos’ click never happened. Hence, this is not the canon of the main MCU timeline, but may exist in the multiverse. However, it could still hint at what the future holds for the MCU, such as the adoption of Captain America Wilson and the introduction of new characters and veteran characters.

Although this is not canon, a brief overview of the beginning of the relationship between Captain America and Miss Marvel is certainly intriguing. After all, they have some things in common: Wilson will become the first black Captain America, and Miss Marvel will try on the mantle of the first Muslim Marvel superhero. Meanwhile, viewers probably want to see the dynamics between the new generation of heroes and the older one. On the one hand, they can be strong mentors and role models for young heroes, but they can also be a little far away from them and unable to understand the concept that they are children and they have a curfew at the end of the day. While viewers are waiting for the official meeting of Miss Marvel and Captain America on the big screen, “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” presented a funny scenario of how this meeting might end.