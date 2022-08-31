Watch: Buckeye fans unhappy with former Notre Dame Star

There have already been a lot of unpleasant conversations between fans of Ohio State and Notre Dame ahead of Saturday’s match.

This is a match that has been prepared for years, and it takes place between the two best teams in the country.

Former players are now starting to join in on the jokes, one of which is former Fighting Irish quarterback Malik Zaire.

Zaire believes that his former team has the best matches in this competition.

“Look, if there was a 7—on-7 contest this Saturday, September 3, then, of course, Ohio State is an easy choice. But until I hear something about you all really being able to drop blocks and fight or resist a challenge! Am I lying? We have the best matches,” the former quarterback tweeted.

Buckeyes fans didn’t take this tweet too kindly.

Saturday night can’t be here fast enough.