Watch: Bubba Wallace Reveals Mindset During Disappointing Season

Bubba Wallace is trying to move forward after what happened last Sunday in Nashville.

During the race, Wallace lashed out at crew chief Bootie Barker when one of his wheels came off. It cost him a lap, and he couldn’t contain his disappointment.

He spoke on Saturday afternoon and hopes to be able to recover on Sunday afternoon.

“I have to recover. I have to stay in it mentally,” Wallace said.

Wallace also said he didn’t want to “strain himself” next time.

It’s been a tough season for Wallace ahead of Sunday’s race at Road America. He is currently ranked 24th in points, trying to earn a playoff spot.

He will need to race a lot better as there are only nine races left in the NASCAR regular season.

Sunday’s race will start at 15:00 ET. This will be broadcast on USA Network television.