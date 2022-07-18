Watch: Bubba Wallace reacts to his big finish on Sunday – The Sun: What’s trending in the sports world today

After a few tough weeks on the track, Bubba Wallace finally found himself back in the top 10 after performing at Ambetter 301.

Wallace finished third in the race, but showed one of the strongest performances of the entire season. He finished second in the first stage and tenth in the second stage before finishing third at the end.

As you can imagine, after that Wallace was very excited. He posted a video on Twitter praising his team for helping him achieve a strong result on Sunday.

“What a day! A great weekend here in Loudon. I am proud of our team that worked all day. We had the speed, and it’s good that we finally put the race together and showed what we deserve after what we’ve been showing all year. I’m proud of everyone. At Pocono (next week) with some momentum,” Wallace said.

Wallace’s video has received more than 71,000 views, and his tweet has gained more than 3,000 likes since last night.

Bubba Wallace started the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series with a bang, finishing second at the Daytona 500. But the momentum didn’t hold, and Wallace found himself out of the top 10 for the better part of three months before finishing tenth in the AdventHealth 400. in May.

Another slump followed over the next few weeks before Wallace seemed to find his place, hitting the top 15 twice in Nashville and Atlanta.

Wallace is running out of opportunities to win his first victory and reach the Cup playoffs. But it looks like his races are finally starting to bring results on the track.