Watch: Browns’ New Linebacker Logo Goes Viral

This year, the Cleveland Browns will have a new midfield logo.

They haven’t had it for the last few seasons, but their new logo will be Elf Brownie.

It was a long time ago. Fans have been pushing for Brownie to become the new midfield logo for the past few years, and finally their wish has come true.

According to Brown’s Wire, the art was added to the field on Monday when it was closed for the weekend due to rain.

The logo will be unveiled next Sunday when the Browns play their first home game of the season against the New York Jets.

The beginning will be at 13:00. ET.