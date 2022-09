It’s a Miracle in the Land. On the one hand, that is…

After the Jets stunned the Browns by fighting back from a 30-17 deficit with less than two minutes left, Browns fans didn’t believe it.

Doug Pound’s photo went viral on Twitter.

“Lmao can’t be my team,” one user replied.

“That’s what you get for installing massage tables outside the stadium,” another laughed.

“FLACCO SZN.”

“Everyone just sits and laughs. The Jets’ loss. The Jets.

You hate to see it.