Watch: Brooks Koepki’s wife shared new photos in a swimsuit

Star golfer Brooks Krepka and his wife Jena Sims have had a good year so far.

The four-time world champion and Sims got married earlier this year. Shortly after, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative contract with the LIV Golf series. According to numerous reports, the deal will bring him more than $ 100 million.

Meanwhile, Sims, a model and actress, has launched her own swimwear line and posted a series of photos and videos showing off the new line. The couple had several vacations this year, where Sims showed off her new swimwear line.

Recently, Krepka and Sims went on vacation again. They have been in Italy for the last two weeks.

Sims wrote about the trip on Instagram.