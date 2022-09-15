Watch: Brittany Mahomes Wrote a three-word Message before the Chiefs-Chargers Game

In less than two hours, the two most explosive offenses in the league will come together.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the best games of the season. Both teams enter the competition with a score of 1-0 after strong performances in the first week.

Star defenders Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will take part in the game. Last week, the two quarterbacks combined for 639 yards and eight touchdown passes.

Before the game, Patrick’s wife, Brittany, addressed the fans with a message.

“This is Game Dayyyyy,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kansas City enters the game as a slight favorite, but Los Angeles upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead last year.

The Chiefs and Chargers start at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.