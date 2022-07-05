Watch: Britney Griner’s wife is unhappy with President Biden

WNBA star Britney Griner has been in Russia since February due to an incident that occurred at an airport near Moscow. On Tuesday, her wife Cherelle appeared on CBS Morning to discuss the issue.

She has made it very clear that she wants the White House to do a better job of bringing Britney back to the United States.

“It kills me every time I write to her and she asks: “Have you met him yet?’And I have to say no,’ she told Gayle King via Fox News. “I’m sure she is: “I’m going to text him and ask him now because my family tried unsuccessfully, so I’m going to do it myself.”

Cheryl Griner added that Biden’s silence regarding her wife’s letter is “very discouraging.”

The reason Sherelle has publicly shared her thoughts on this situation is because her past strategy didn’t work.

“Everything related to this is a calculation for me, because I have to walk a fine line between harm and help when it comes to my wife right now,” she continued. “Initially, I was told that we would try to deal with it behind the scenes, so let’s not increase its value and keep quiet. You know, I did it, and with all due respect, at the moment we have more than 140 days, and it’s not working, so I won’t be silent anymore.”

The ball is officially on the White House field.

Green’s trial began last Friday. If found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison.