Watch: Britney Griner’s Courtroom Photo Goes Viral

WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the courtroom this Thursday. Although there is no official update on her trial at the moment, the All-Star made a statement by walking in with a powerful image in her hand.

On Thursday morning, Griner entered the Moscow courtroom with a photo of his wife Cherell in her hand.

The image that has gone viral on social media appears to be a screenshot of Cherel’s recent TV interview.

On Thursday, Griner managed to take several pictures with cameras in the courtroom.

Cherell recently stated that President Joe Biden and the company did not read Britney’s letter. On Wednesday, the White House issued a statement on this.

“The President called Cherella to assure her that he is working to secure the speedy release of Britney, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other US citizens illegally detained or taken hostage in Russia and around the world,” White said. This was reported by House via ABC News.

Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended until December 20. If found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison.