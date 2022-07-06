Watch: Brian Windhorst Explains Viral Jazz Rumors in Utah

Last week, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the NBA on Twitter.

After appearing on the daily debate show “First Take,” Windhorst made viewers wonder what the Jazz were up to after the Royce O’Neal swap; linking the team’s recent moves to the Celtics’ actions when Danny Ainge hired Brad Stevens and started over.

Windy eventually proved profitable when Utah sold the All-Star center Rudy Gobert. And now, for the first time since his clip went viral, he addressed the reaction to it on his podcast.

It helped that it was a holiday weekend, there was little activity, all this contributed to this. It really became more popular as a meme than actually what I said. Look, I knew Jazz was close to trading Rudy Gober.

To be honest, I partially tried to avoid aggregation. … In this world of aggregation, I have to be more creative because sometimes you are limited to four words. You say 700 words, and you are limited to four words,

… If you listen to the podcast, I ranted in much more detail. …But I’ve been doing things like this literally for years, so the fact that it happened on national television required a certain set of circumstances, and it was all good and all that.

However, Windhorst did not stay away. Towards the end of his group, he said he would “be happy to do a high-paying Target ad.”