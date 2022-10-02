Watch: BLACKPINK won the 5th victory in the song “Shut Down” on “Inkigayo”; Performances by NCT 127, Syumin from EXO, NMIXX and others

BLACKPINK won their fifth trophy at the music show for their latest title track “Shut Down”!

On the October 2 episode of SBS “Inkigayo”, the first place candidates were “Shut Down” BLACKPINK, “After LIKE” IVE and “DICE” NMIXX. BLACKPINK eventually prevailed, scoring 9,077 points.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! See the announcement of the winner below:

Among the performers on today’s show were NCT 127, Xiumin from EXO, MIX, CRAVITY, MIRAE, Lapillus, mimiirose, TRI.BE, ADORA, LIMELIGHT, Rolling Quartz, Kim Yong Chol, MAKAMAKA, YEAHSHINE and Minjae Kwon.

Watch their performances below!

NCT 127 – “Faster” + “2 Baddies”

EXO’s Xiumin – “Brand New”

NMIXX – “DICE”

MIRAE – “Drip N’ Drop”

Lapillus – “GRATATA”

mimiirose – “Rose”

TRI.BE – “In The Air (777)”

ADORA – “Magical Symphony”

LIMELIGHT – “StarLight”

Rolling Quartz – “NAZABABARA”

Kim Young Chul – “Marc Got It”

MAKAMAKA – “I AM”

YEAHSHINE – “Wanna go for a walk”

Minje Kwon – “Memory”