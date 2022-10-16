Watch: BLACKPINK Won the 10th Victory in the Song “Shut Down” on “Inkigayo”; Performances by MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, TREASURE and Others

BLACKPINK won their 10th trophy at the music show with the song “Shut Down”!

On the October 16 episode of SBS “Inkigayo”, the first place candidates were “Shut Down” BLACKPINK, “After LIKE” IVE and “Attention” NewJeans. BLACK PINK eventually won, scoring a total of 7641 points.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! See the announcement of the winner below:

Performers on today’s show included MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, Dreamcatcher, TREASURE, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Wonho, Baekho, Lee Chae Yeon, Park Ji Hoon, Kwon Eun Bi, CRAVITY, AB6IX, TAN, mimiirose, CocaNButter, MIRAE, and LIMELIGHT.

Check out their performances below!

MAMAMOO – “ILLELLA”

Stray Kids – “CASE 143”

Dreamcatcher – “VISION”

TREASURE – “HELLO”

Red Velvet’s Seulgi – “28 Reasons”

Wonho – “Don’t Regret”

Baekho – “No Rules”

Lee Chae Yeon – “HUSH RUSH”

Park Ji Hoon – “NITRO”

Kwon Eun Bi – “Underwater”

CRAVITY – “PARTY ROCK”

AB6IX – “Sugarcoat”

TAN – “Beautiful LIE”

mimiirose – “Rose”

CocaNButter – “Mi Deh Yah”

MIRAE – “Drip N’ Drop”

LIMELIGHT – “StarLight”