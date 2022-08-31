Watch: Billy performs EXO’s cover of “Love Shot” on “Weekly Idol”

Billie showed off her dancing skills with an exciting cover of EXO on “Weekly Idol”!

A group of girls appeared as guests on the August 31 episode of the MBC variety show every 1, where they performed their new title track “RING ma Bell (what a Wonderful world)” and played some fun games together with the hosts. .

For the branded segment of the Weekly Playlist program, Billie decided to perform a special cover of EXO’s 2018 cult hit “Love Shot”. Moon Sua explained, “[Billy’s signature style] is powerful dancing, which is why we’ve done covers of NCT 127’s “Kick It” and SuperM’s “Tiger Inside” in the past. We wanted to continue this by doing a cover of “Love Shot” and targeting the hearts of our Bellies.”

Check out Billy’s cover of “Love Shot”, as well as their premiere on television of their new title track “RING ma Bell (what a Wonderful World)” — below!