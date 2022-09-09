Watch: Bills Wide Receiver Revealed Sister’s Gender After Touchdown

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie opened his account in 2022 by taking a touchdown against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And he had a special celebration after he scored that touchdown.

Immediately after the goal, McKenzie revealed the gender of his sister, who was watching the game elsewhere. Looking into the camera, Mackenzie shouted, “It’s a boy!”

Sister Mackenzie was overjoyed and started jumping up and down before hugging her husband. She wasn’t the only one watching, who was celebrating.

The clip went viral on Twitter and TikTok, gaining over 700,000 views in just an hour. The post on Twitter has already gained more than 9,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. And some comments are especially helpful:

“What a moment for them. I love it!” Robert Griffin III wrote.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in recent weeks!!! I love this team,” wrote another.

“I usually HATE gender disclosure, but here I’ll make an exception…” said a third user.

Joining the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the 2018 season changed Isaiah McKenzie’s life a lot. He went from a minor player at the Denver Broncos to a fairly regular starter for the team with over 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 54 games.

Yesterday was an incredible day for the Mackenzie family. And apparently, another incredible day is coming soon.