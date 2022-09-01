Watch: Billies React to recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr.

Buffalo freshman Bill von Miller wasn’t shy about hiring Odell Beckham Jr.

The reigning Super Bowl champion is openly recruiting a free agent on social media, trying to persuade his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York.

Bills general manager Brandon Bean doesn’t mind this open set. In fact, he is ready to listen to any opinion of Miller.

“Whatever Vaughn says, I will respect,” Bean said at a press conference on Thursday. “Vaughn wants to win… The guys who were around know what it takes. They know what it looks like. If they’re going to offer what they think, I’ll give them time.”

Bean says Miller also provides information on several players not named Odell Beckham Jr. In fact, the experienced pass rusher apparently texted Bean about player Sam Martin before the team signed him earlier this week.

Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after a touchdown in a Rams Super Bowl game in February. With an expected return sometime in the middle of the 2022 season, the veteran receiver left open free agent options.

Adding a healthy OBJ will make the Bills, who are already preseason Super Bowl contenders, even more dangerous in the postseason.