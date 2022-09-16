Watch: Bill Belichick Compared One Steelers Player to Rob Gronkowski

Ahead of this week’s matchup between the Patriots and Steelers, Bill Belichick made an interesting comparison of players with Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool.

The New England head coach compared Claypool’s skill set to that of his former tight end superstar Rob Gronkowski.

“He’s big, fast, with good hands. He has a big catch radius,” Belichick explained. “It’s like it’s always wide open.

“It’s like covering for a guy like Gronkowski. No matter where you are on him, there is a place where he can reach and get the ball, which you can’t.”

Selected in the second round of the draft in the class of 2020, Claypool had 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie year. His productivity dropped in 2021, but he will try to restore the situation in the 3rd year.

Claypool started the 2022 season poorly in the first week. In the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he made just four catches for 18 yards. He also gained 36 yards in a fast game.

Claypool and the Steelers will face Belichick and the Patriots in their first home game at Akrisur Stadium on Sunday.