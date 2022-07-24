Watch: Bettor’s Insane 8-Leg Parlay Win Goes Viral – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

One player has bet less than $5, but still leaves with a lot of money.

On Saturday, the betting player organized an eight-stage bet on various MLB teams and player details. This man turned 4.44 dollars into 2954.

Both Anthony Rizzo and DJ Le Mahieu recorded two or more bases, as well as Paddy Pimblett’s hit Moneyline of -260.

After that, the player hit “More than 8.5 runs” in the Minnesota Twins — Detroit Tigers game. The Twins won 8-4.

Nolan Rent then recorded two bases in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game before Manny Machado and Mookie Betts hit home runs.

Then the player made a bet when Ronald Acuna Jr. recorded two bases. This person had odds of +66,400 and still walked away with over $2,000.

As Han Solo once said, never tell him about the odds!