Watch: Baker Mayfield’s Old Message to Matt Rule’s Team Goes Viral

Baker Mayfield is well known for his junk skills, especially during his college years.

His new NFL coach, Matt Rule, knows this fact all too well.

In 2017, Mayfield was the star quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners, and Rule was the head coach of the Baylor Bears.

When the two teams met during Mayfield’s senior season, the Sooners signalman had a few choice words for Rule’s team during warmups before the game.

“You forgot who Dad is. I’m going to have to spank you,” Mayfield told members of Baylor’s squad.

This video surfaced after Mayfield’s trade to the Carolina Panthers.

Rule served as the Bears’ head coach for two more seasons before joining the NFL as the Panthers’ leader in 2020. Mayfield was selected by the Browns in the 2018 draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

The two will have to put aside any previous differences as Mayfield embarks on the next part of his Panthers football journey under Rule.