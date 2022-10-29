Watch As Tyler, Tthe Creator, Voices Jesus in “Big Mouth.”

Tyler, the Creator voices Jesus Christ in the new sixth season of the TV series “Big Mouth” — watch the clip with his performance below.

The latest episode of the Netflix show was released yesterday (October 28) on the streaming service, and the rapper acted as a special guest.

Earlier this month, Tyler was announced as a guest of the series, but the holy nature of his character was revealed by Nick Kroll only in a TikTok post before the premiere of the series.

In it, Tyler in the role of Jesus talks to a man who was afraid to dance with a girl, leaving no room for Christ.

He replied: “I didn’t even come up with this rule! These white people made it up because they didn’t know how to dance. They wanted everyone to suffer.”

“OK!” the man said. “Let’s dance, leaving no room for my savior!”

Along with Tyler, other guests who will voice characters from the sixth season of the Netflix animated show include Adam Levine from Maroon 5, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, Amber Ruffin, Chris O’Dowd and Annalee Ashford.

Regular voice actors such as Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jesse Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele will also return, as well as Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Kristen. Shaal and Jenny Slate also appear.

According to a Netflix synopsis, the sixth season of Big Mouth focuses on “the theme of family, as beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you may not always choose your family, you can surround yourself with those who love you for what you are.” Back in April, Netflix renewed the series “Big Mouth” for a seventh season.

The appearance of Tyler, the Creator in Big Mouth marks the rapper’s second appearance in an animated show this year, after Beavis and Butthead shared their thoughts on Tyler’s video on “See You Again” during the ninth season of their show last month.