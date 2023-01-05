Professional wrestler Kenny Omega entered the ring earlier this week (January 4) in the costume of the villain Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7.

Omega was taking part in the New Japan Pro Wrestling pay-per-view event Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he took to the stage in a Sephiroth playsuit.

The entrance was also voiced by the Final Fantasy 7 final boss theme “One Winged Angel”, written by Nobuo Uematsu. Check it out below.

Omega defeated Will Opsrey and won the IWGP USA Champion belt.

“Yesterday at #njwk17 we were desperately racing towards the same goal and were ready to break our bodies for this. I can respect such passion,” Omega said after the match.

However, this was not Omega’s first attempt to combine professional wrestling with gaming. His finishing move is One Winged Angel, inspired by Final Fantasy 7, and his signature move is V—Trigger, paying homage to the fighting technique from Street Fighter 5.

The first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020, and the second chapter, Rebirth, is due out later this year. The series will end with an unnamed title.

Square Enix recently revealed that it didn’t initially announce how many games the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series would cover because they didn’t know themselves. It has also been confirmed that the series will not be expanded beyond the trilogy of games, and nothing from the original game will be missed.

Also at the end of last year, a remaster of the Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core prequel was released. In a four—star review, NME wrote, “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a faithful and exciting remaster celebrating one of Square Enix’s best stories. While some clunky design levels indicate that Square Enix’s remaster was faithful to the mistakes, a great visual update combined with an exciting tale of frustration and what it means to be a hero makes this game indispensable for fans of Final Fantasy.”

