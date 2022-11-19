Watch As Adele Begins Her Long-Awaited Las Vegas Residency: “Thank You For Coming Back to Me”

Last night (November 18), Adele began her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas, telling fans: “Thank you for coming back to me” — see the footage, photos, setlist and reaction below.

The singer kicked off her 32-day “Weekend with Adele” series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday night after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.

Starting with “Hello” and playing songs from her entire career, Adele told fans (via The Guardian): “It looks like I imagined it. It’s just perfect, thank you.”

Later she added: “I can’t leave the stage after about 50 minutes, so I’ll have a crappy face with streaks of makeup for the whole first part of the show.

“I’m so nervous and I’m so scared and I’m so happy. Sometimes it can be a little shaky because my nerves are out of control. I’ve had a hell of a week this week. Sunday is the finale of “The Walking Dead”!

“Today is the premiere, The Walking Dead, the Grammys and the World Cup, damn it, there’s so much going on.”

After she announced that the concerts had been postponed due to problems with the stage performance, a tasteful minimalistic stage setup was made at the opening last night with a grand piano at the back of the stage and huge screens on the sides of Adele.

Check out the footage of the show that Stormzy and Rich Paul took part in, as well as the full setlist below. “Weekend with Adele” continues tonight (November 19).

ADELE LOOKS AND SOUNDS INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/Q9ewFIDCCq — Victoria (@victoriaha13) November 19, 2022

💫Rich Paul & Stormzy are at "Weekends With Adele" tonight

📸©️Photo by Jesy Almaguer via IG pic.twitter.com/kZfrBabfI9 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) November 19, 2022

Adele played:

‘Hello’

‘Easy On Me’

‘Turning Tables’

‘Take It All’

‘I Drink Wine’

‘Water Under The Bridge’

‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

‘Oh My God’

‘One And Only’

‘Don’t You Remember’

‘Rumour Has It’

‘Skyfall’

‘Hometown Glory’

‘Love In The Dark’

Encore:

‘Set Fire To The Rain’

‘When We Were Young’

‘Hold On’

‘Someone Like You’

‘Rolling In The Deep’

‘Love Is A Game’

Earlier this week, Adele shared a message with fans before the start of her Las Vegas residency, saying she was “incredibly nervous” but “so excited.”

“I have a lot of different feelings when I write this. I’m very emotional, incredibly nervous, but I can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” she began.

“I feel like I’m a million miles from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Martian Attacks and thought, damn it, how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele continued: “I’m always scared before concerts, and I take it as a good sign because it means that I care and that I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I should have. Maybe it’s because it’s the premiere, maybe it’s because Hyde Park was so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know.”

Earlier this week, Adele received seven Grammy Award nominations at the 2023 Awards ceremony, including “Song of the Year” (“Easy On Me”) and “Album of the Year” (“30”).

Adele’s Show at the Coliseum at Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas:

NOVEMBER 2022

19, 25 and 26

DECEMBER 2022

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

JANUARY 2023

20, 21, 27 and 28

FEBRUARY 2023

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

MARCH

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25