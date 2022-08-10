Watch Armie Hammer’s Ex-girlfriends Talk about His alleged Cannibalism: “He Said I’m 100 Percent Cannibal”

Speaking out. Several former partners of Armie Hammer talked about the actor’s alleged scandalous interests in a brand new documentary series.

“At first I thought everything was perfect; it was amazing,” Courtney Vucekovic recalled in the Discovery trailer+ House of Hammer, which was released on Wednesday, August 10. — But then everything changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit. You’re his, completely. …I mean, he said: “I’m one hundred percent cannibal.” I [was] furious.”

She added: “He just went crazy. The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, and you were completely immobilized. I’m just closing my eyes until it’s over.”

Vucekovic, who claimed that the 35-year-old “Call Me by Your Name” star often “bombed” her with compliments, was not the only ex-girlfriend of Hammer who spoke out about his alleged antics. Julia Morrison, for her part, shared the actor’s alleged text messages with the filmmakers.

“I really haven’t digested it,” Morrison said before reading aloud the text, which was apparently sent by the California native. “I have a fantasy that someone will prove their love and devotion, tie them up at night in a public place, make their bodies free and see if they will fuck strangers for me.”

Hammer’s alleged behavior first made headlines in January 2021 after several women accused him of sending them explicit text messages and detailing his NSFW sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism. Several alleged victims also accused Hammer of sexual assault, which he denied.

“I am not responding to these delusional statements, but in light of the malicious and false online attacks against me, I cannot now in good conscience leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the message says. The network actor told TMZ at the time, referring to his children Harper and Ford, whom he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer has since checked into rehab in May 2021 due to alleged drug, alcohol and sex problems before leaving in December of that year.

“I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the medical facility and is doing fine,” the actor’s lawyer told Us Weekly in December 2021, without specifying the date when Hammer was discharged.

Actor Rebecca and Chambers, who married in 2010, announced their separation in July 2020, shortly before his scandals hit the headlines. Since then, the couple has been trying to raise two children peacefully.

“Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their relationship with their parents,” a source told us in February. “They’re not together anymore, there’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

The 39-year-old founder of the bakery, for her part, spoke frankly about the scandal with her ex-husband.

“For several weeks I have been trying to process everything that happened. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Chambers wrote on Instagram in February 2021. “In addition to grief, I am listening and will continue to listen and deal with these sensitive issues. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

She continued in her statement on social media: “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. …My only focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Discovery+ documentary series, which premieres next month on the streaming platform, aims to explore Hammer’s upbringing, family secrets and his possible downfall.

The premiere of House of Hammer on Discovery + will take place on Friday, September 2.