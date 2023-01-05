IDLES began their 2023 year with a performance of “The Wheel” on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” — watch it below.

“Wheel” is taken from the Bristol band’s 2021 album “Crawler”, which was nominated for two Grammy Awards — “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Performance” for the song “Crawl!”.

Now the post-punk band presented the song in the Fallon studio in an incredibly intense broadcast, complemented by a lot of flashes.

Watch the clip here:

After that, IDLES tweeted: “We are starting the year with a dream. We send love and thanks to everyone at @FallonTonight @jimmyfallon for being with us and making us feel special. We look forward to this year with purpose and gratitude.”

IDLES’ performance on…Fallon is not their only appearance on late—night American television lately. In April, they performed “Crawl!” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, less than six months after their American television debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with a performance of the title single “Crawler” “The Beachland Ballroom”.

The band recently released a behind-the-scenes video recounting recording sessions with producer Kenny Beats, where frontman Joe Talbot explained the influence the band has received from Notorious B.I.G., especially for “Crawl!”

“My vocals are that I talk to different people, and that’s where I just pretended to myself and everyone else that I was fine,” he said. “So it’s all about fucking and crawling through life, but constantly telling everyone what’s wrong with you it’s all right.”

IDLES also recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of their debut album “Brutalism” by releasing a new edition of the record. It featured alternate images designed by Talbot and was printed on cherry red vinyl.